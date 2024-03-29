HAPPENING NOW: City, state crews clearing 1st/Cloverdale encampment

(WSB photos)

As reported here earlier this week, today is the first day of a clearance operation at the encampment that’s been growing on 1st Avenue South, just north of the Highway 509 Cloverdale overpass [map].

The road is narrow and traffic is backed up on southbound 1st in the area. The site includes both state and city land, so multiple agencies are involved. The first thing they’re doing is removing and towing vehicles.

Agencies on site include SDOT, SPD, SPU, and WSDOT, and they expect to be there “all day.”

Though the city and state say they’ve been planning this for months, clearance plans acquired extra urgency after a man was arrested at the encampment on Tuesday after allegedly shooting at his girlfriend.