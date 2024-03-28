BIZNOTE: Dental chain announces closure of West Seattle office

Thanks to the multiple readers who sent word that they’ve received an announcement of Gentle Dental closing its office in the strip mall at 35th/Fauntleroy. Gentle Dental is part of a chain with more than 100 locations, mostly on the West Coast; the chain announced its affiliation with what was Smiles by Bond at that location in 2015. Today’s emailed announcement says the closure is effective tomorrow and refers patients to the Capitol Hill Gentle Dental office (206-757-2896) for account inquiries and “seamless transition of (their) dental records.” No reason is given for the closure.