WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: About the big police response at Home Depot

Though the Southwest Precinct is next door, the major police response at the Delridge Home Depot this past hour was big enough to catch a reader’s attention. Here’s what we found out: It started as a shoplifting attempt, with the would-be shoplifter threatening to kill someone who tried to stop him. The police officer who responded decided to search the “wooded area” behind the store – a known encampment site – and asked for backup units. A suspect was found and taken into custody. (Thanks again for tips if/when you see notable police responses – text 206-293-6302 any time.)