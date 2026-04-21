West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2026 updates: Registration closes tomorrow!

Planning a sale on West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day – this year on Saturday, May 9 – but haven’t registered yet to be on the map? Don’t wait – once we close registration at 11 pm tomorrow (Wednesday, April 22) we can’t add sales. Just go here to register! As of moments ago, we’re past 520 sales, with the most-recent creative sale descriptions including “midlife refresh” and “KitchenPalooza,” plus a seller whose entire description is in Dr. Seuss-style verse. Notable items from recent signups include curtains, a pickleball net, camping space heater, raspberry freezer jam, and a 1992 Mustang (yes, most years there are a few people selling cars on WSCGSD). If you’re planning to shop on WSCGSD – a springtime tradition since 2005, coordinated by WSB since 2008 – you can look for the map and sale list announcement here on WSB starting the morning of Saturday, May 2, one week in advance, so there’s time to plan – even if you’re just looking to see whose sale is closest to where you live, so you can walk over and meet a neighbor! Get ready for a day of person-to-person recycling, 9 am-3 pm Saturday, May 9.