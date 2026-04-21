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BIZNOTE: Happy 5th birthday to WEND Jewelers

April 21, 2026 3:13 pm
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 |   West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news

(Photo courtesy WEND Jewelry)

One of the thriving businesses in South Admiral is celebrating a milestone … five years! WEND Jewelry is having a party on Saturday (April 25) to celebrate. In the meantime, WEND founder Wendy Woldenberg says, “WEND is feeling especially grateful for this milestone. In a world where so many small businesses never make it to year five, reaching this moment feels like a real testament to the support, trust, and care of our community.” The 2-6 pm party on Saturday will include shopwide discounts, a raffle, ceramics pop-up, bites and beverages, and a maker’s station to make your own pendant. WEND adds, “Our neighbors Sebastiano’s Natural Wines and MyoSpace of Seattle will be participating as well!” WEND is at 3278 California SW.

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