BIZNOTE: Happy 5th birthday to WEND Jewelers

One of the thriving businesses in South Admiral is celebrating a milestone … five years! WEND Jewelry is having a party on Saturday (April 25) to celebrate. In the meantime, WEND founder Wendy Woldenberg says, “WEND is feeling especially grateful for this milestone. In a world where so many small businesses never make it to year five, reaching this moment feels like a real testament to the support, trust, and care of our community.” The 2-6 pm party on Saturday will include shopwide discounts, a raffle, ceramics pop-up, bites and beverages, and a maker’s station to make your own pendant. WEND adds, “Our neighbors Sebastiano’s Natural Wines and MyoSpace of Seattle will be participating as well!” WEND is at 3278 California SW.
West Seattle, Washington
21 Tuesday
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