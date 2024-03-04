4, 3, 2, 1 … West Seattle 5K registration off and running!

(WSB file photo)

We told you last month that the West Seattle 5K run/walk on Alki will be back this year on May 19. As of today, registration is officially open! That means it’s time for full details – here’s what the coordinating organization, the West Seattle High School PTSA, tells us:

All profits raised from the West Seattle 5K provide funding for West Seattle High School to fund monthly staffed Saturday Study Hall that benefits an average of 100 students each session, classroom-supply needs, and student-led initiatives.

Thousands of runners and spectators from all corners of Puget Sound and beyond have participated in this 5K in the past 15 years or so. In 2023, we had almost 1,200 registrants and raised $34,000 for West Seattle High School! Participants are drawn to the event by the family fun, the gorgeous scenery, a flat and fast course starting and finishing at the Alki Bathhouse, and all the amenities that Alki Beach has to offer. Prizes will be awarded to the top finishers in many categories.

Coming back for a second year – we will have a grade-level competition among West Seattle High School students. The goal is to create a friendly competition to see which grade gets the most classmates to register. The winning grade gets out of Homeroom early for a special treat and cash ($250) to their grade-level ASB. “We have heard from event runners that they didn’t know this event benefited the high school, so we want to make sure to raise that awareness as well as get as many high schoolers involved as possible,” says Kelley O’Connor, event co-chair.

“As you know, Seattle Public Schools is facing an enormous budget shortfall and limited funding for the programs we know our students need,” says WSHS PTSA president Holly Rikhof. “The WSHS PTSA is dedicated to funding the academic and classroom support we have long taken for granted at West Seattle High School. Until 2023, our students benefited from a levy that funded a robust tutoring program, including school-day, after-school, and Saturday tutoring. This year, we have been able, through your generous donations, to fund a monthly staffed Saturday Study Hall that benefits an average of 100 students each session, classroom supply needs, and student-led initiatives.”

Other popular 5k features include a “Sleep In” and “sponsor a student runner” options. There are buttons on the registration page to donate to the 5k if you’d rather sleep in that morning or don’t wish to run/walk. This is our community neighborhood high school and we hope residents will feel generous in supporting the school and local students. This is a fun way to directly give back!

Registration is live now at westseattle5K.com. Pricing:

● Adults are $35 (5/13 and later is $40)

● Youth 19 and under are $20 (5/13 and later is $30)

● West Seattle High School students are $20 (5/13 and later is $30)

● West Seattle High School staff is free (need passcode and can buy shirt for $15)

● Kids under 6 are free (no shirt included, but can buy for $15)

We have amazing sponsors to thank: Sea Pines Physical Therapy, West Seattle Runner, Homes By Pia, Space B.A.R. Wellness, and so many more. Please go to westseattle5K.com to see all sponsors!

The West Seattle PTSA is a 501c3 non-profit Parent, Teacher and Student Association of West Seattle High School. We provide parent education, opportunities for families to connect to the school community, and support for education through fundraising and advocacy.