WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Truck-stop holdup

12:33 AM: Police are at Shree’s Truck Stop in southeast West Seattle (7801 Detroit SW) investigating an armed robbery. The holdup happened less than half an hour ago. According to exchanges between officers and dispatch, five people held up the store; the initial description of all five was: Black, male, 17-18 years old, masks, and dark clothing, at least one with a gun. Their getaway vehicle was described as a white Nissan Sentra that left heading north. SFD was called to provide medical attention for the clerk.

12:53 AM: Officers just updated dispatch, reporting that security video shows the getaway vehicle was actually a “white Kia, no plates.”