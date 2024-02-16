West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Pre-midwinter-break Friday

February 16, 2024 6:00 am
6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, February 16, and next week is midwinter break for many local students, starting with Presidents Day on Monday.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Sunshine and a high in the upper 40s are in today’s forecast. Then early Saturday, possibly a bit more snow. Today’s sunrise will be at 7:13 am, sunset at 5:33 pm.

TRANSIT NOTES

Metro today – Regular schedule; check advisories here. Monday will be on the regular weekday schedule.

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule. Check the real-time map if you need to see where the boat is. **Holiday note – Both Water Taxi routes are out of service on Monday for Presidents Day.

Washington State Ferries today – If you sail to Southworth, be aware that Kitsap County got more snow, and is dealing with the results. As for the ferries themselves, though, we have the usual 2 boats on the Triangle Route. Check WSF alerts for changes, and use the real-time map to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Orchard), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge:

1st Ave. S. Bridge:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene). Thank you!

