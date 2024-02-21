Today’s West Seattle list!

(Photo by Rosalie Miller, who explains: “Trametes versicolor fungus on a decomposing stump in North Admiral”)

Here’s what’s up in the hours ahead:

TODDLER READING TIME: Every Wednesday morning, 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

PRESCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 11 am-noon, visit Alki Cooperative Preschool (6115 SW Hinds).

FREE TODDLER GYM: 3-5 pm drop-in playspace at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Repair your broken item instead of replacing it! Weekly event, 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

FREE GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for the weekly free group run.

TRIVIA x 4: Four places to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: Online this month. 6:30 pm program focuses on the war in Gaza, 7:30 pm meeting focuses on monthly business matters including candidate appearances – see agenda highlights here; register to view/participate here.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

