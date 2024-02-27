TICKETS ON SALE: West Seattle High School’s Big Band Dinner Dance

That’s the West Seattle Big Band, guest-starring again this year at the West Seattle High School music-program-supporting Big Band Dinner Dance, 6-9 pm Friday, March 15, in the WSHS Commons (3000 California SW). Here’s the announcement:

Tickets are now available for our annual community dinner dance! Come and listen to the high school music students perform – not just our jazz band, but the band, orchestra, and choir too! And a wonderful dinner will be prepared by the WSHS Culinary Department. Come and see what our fabulous students are up to!

Featured Performance by the West Seattle Big Band, under the direction of Jim Edwards.

Dinner/Dance tickets are $30 when preordered, or $35 at the door (if available)

Dinner/Dance tickets for students, staff, or seniors are $20

Dance-only tickets are $10.