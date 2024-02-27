Pizza benefit, RainWise learning, running, bingo, more West Seattle Tuesday possibilities

(Photo by Thomas Bach: ‘Taken from Alki Ave looking across at Alki Point as the storm swept in’ Monday)

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s scheduled for the rest of today/tonight:

FREE PLAYSPACE: Drop in Tuesday mornings 9 am-noon at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd/Juneau).

APPLICATION DEADLINE: The city asked us to remind you about this public-service opportunity:

Join the Equitable Development Initiative Community Advisory Board The Equitable Development Initiative is extending an invitation to individuals rooted in communities facing a high risk of displacement and who are dedicated to addressing deep and persisting inequities. Prospective members are encouraged to apply and become a crucial part of shaping a more thriving Seattle. The priority deadline for applications is 5:00 p.m. on February 27, 2024. Applications received after the priority deadline will be considered until all positions are filled. Compensation includes a monthly stipend of $60/hour, with a maximum of $300 for full participation. To apply, please visit the City’s Boards and Commissions website.

CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE: The second meeting of the committee vice-chaired by District 1 Councilmember Rob Saka starts at 9:30 am. The focus is an overview of police accountability in Seattle. Here’s the agenda. You can watch live via Seattle Channel.

COFFEE, TEA, AND RESOURCES: Drop-in chat time at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW), 10-11 am.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Regular weekly meeting of the Seattle City Council, 2 pm. There is a public-comment section – in person or by phone – if there’s something you want to tell the council. The agenda explains how. You can watch live via Seattle Channel.

PIZZA FUNDRAISER: 4-9 pm, dine at Proletariat Pizza in White Center (9622 16th SW) and mention Highland Park Elementary so HPE will get a share of the proceeds!

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration continues at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

LEARN ASL: Free weekly classes, 6 pm at West Seattle’s Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (4001 44th SW). Start any Tuesday night! Details in our calendar listing.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: Run with new (or not-so-new) friends! Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

LEARN ABOUT RAINWISE: If your neighborhood is eligible, you might be able to get a big rebate for making your home/yard RainWise! Be at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) at 6:30 pm to find out all about it.

MAKE POTTERY: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! – Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm Tuesdays. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play Tuesday nights – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) now has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

OPEN MIC: 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way). 21+.

BINGO AT TALARICO’S: You can play 8 pm bingo every Tuesday. (4718 California SW)

What are you planning? Are community members invited? Tell everyone via our event calendar – please email the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!