New ‘Screenagers,’ YMCA kickoff, music, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Red-tailed Hawk, photographed by James Tilley)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of your Thursday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE PLAYSPACE: Drop-in space open at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd/Juneau) until noon.

FREE CHOWDER: Duke’s Seafood on Alki (2516 Alki Avenue SW; WSB sponsor) continues celebrating its reopening with a bowl of free chowder for any guest who asks. Open 11 am-10 pm.

FREE PIZZA: Pagliacci is giving away two slices per person, 11 am-3 pm today, if you have their app. (4449 California SW)

BRAIN HEALTH & WELLNESS: 1 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon). RSVP requested.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Open 1-6 pm at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: 2:30 pm class at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: Every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Project Pizza.

FREE ECO-ARTS CLASS: 4-7 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW) – drop in!

WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION FC COMMUNITY MEETING: Got questions about the new team, its first season, or …? Drop in between 4:30 and 7 pm at Southwest Teen Life Center (2801 SW Thistle).

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at Future Primitive Beer Bar (2536 Alki SW) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

YMCA FUND DRIVE KICKOFF: 6:30 pm at Fauntleroy Church Fellowship Hall (9140 California SW), as previewed here – RSVP requested.

NEW ‘SCREENAGERS’: The latest documentary in the series focuses on the messaging that students are getting about vaping, alcohol, and drug use. Free showing for anyone interested, 6:30 pm at West Seattle High School (3000 California SW).

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: 6:30 pm, meet at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for a 3-mile run through the neighborhood.

BLUES NIGHT: 6:30-9 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday you can listen to the blues.

JAZZ NIGHT AT MY NECESSITEA: 7-9 pm. (3237 California SW)

THURSDAY NIGHT TRIVIA: Burger Planet (9614 14th SW) in White Center now has Thursday night trivia at 7 pm – prizes!

Planning an event that should be on our calendar and in daily preview lists like this one? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!