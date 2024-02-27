FAUNTLEROY YMCA: ‘Exciting news’ promised at Thursday event. Also, more community collaboration needed

“We have some exciting news regarding Fauntleroy to share at our Annual Fund Drive,” says West Seattle/Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor) branch executive Cleveland King. “The bottom line is we are going nowhere anytime soon. We are committed to the Fauntleroy community and our partnership with the Fauntleroy Church.”

The Annual Fund Drive event is the Y’s annual fundraising kickoff, and it’s happening this Thursday (February 29), 6:30 pm at Fauntleroy Church‘s Fellowship Hall, steps from the Y facility that’s been the source of concern these past few months, ever since word began circulating that its closure was a possibility as the Y dealt with financial challenges. King is set to present an update on Fauntleroy’s status as part of the scheduled program.

But he also tells WSB that so far the community commitment to helping save and improve the location has fallen short of hopes. At last month’s “town hall” meeting about the Fauntleroy situation, the creation of committees, and a request for participation, was announced. The first committee meetings were held recently, “and a total of 6 people showed up,” King says. They “spent a significant amount of time reviewing the Fauntleroy financials and the current state of the Fauntleroy YMCA,” he adds, and notes, “there were some great comments and suggestions from the group that attended. We are hopeful to have more significant input from the community. The groups decided to give others another opportunity to participate before we started the planning phases.” You’re invited to the next meetings, all on Tuesday, March 19: Fundraising Committee, 5 pm-6 pm; Planning Committee, 6:15 pm-7:15 pm; Volunteer Committee, 7:30 pm-8:30 pm.

Meantime, if you haven’t RSVP’d yet for this Thursday’s fund-drive-and-more event, this flyer has those details.