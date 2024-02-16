Memorial service Saturday for William J. Whetham, 1939-2024

Family and friends will gather this Saturday to remember Bill Whetham. Here’s the remembrance they are sharing with the community now:

It is with great sadness that we announce William John Whetham (Bill), 84, passed away on February 8, 2024, after complications from a heart attack.

Bill was born to George and Inez Whetham in Niagara Falls, New York, on May 15, 1939. After graduating from Niagara Falls High School, he earned advanced degrees in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of Michigan and the University of Washington. A brilliant but humble man, he worked for Boeing for 40 years, obtaining 11 patents.

He is survived by Margaret, his beloved wife of 50 years; his five admiring children, Jennifer, Matthew, Catherine, Lizzy (Michael), and Caroline; and his first grandchild and namesake (due in May). Bill was always there for his family: we deeply miss his stable, stoic presence.

There will be a funeral mass on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 10 AM at Holy Rosary Church in West Seattle, followed by a reception. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Bill’s name to Father Charles’ prenatal and maternity clinic in Uganda, where a generator is needed to prevent medications being spoiled during frequent power outages: https://bit.ly/DonateInBillsName He was also a faithful supporter of the Union Gospel Mission and the Salvation Army.

If you can’t join us, it will be live streamed! Here is the information for the livestream:

Main Site

Scroll down to “Livestreaming Services”

Vimeo Link (Direct)

FB Link (Direct)

Please share memories, condolences & photos of Bill on the tribute wall at emmickfunerals.com/obituary/William-Whetham

Arrangements entrusted to Emmick Family Funeral Home of West Seattle