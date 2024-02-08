HAPPENING NOW: Second Thursday = West Seattle Art Walk!

For the next few hours, it’s all about art, all over the peninsula, during the monthly West Seattle Art Walk!

Our first stop is Alki Arts (6030 California SW; WSB sponsor), hosting a “reunion show” tonight, with proprietor Diane Venti (at right in our photo) featuring “10 of the artists that we had when we first started out 14 years ago on Alki Beach at our first gallery space!” With her above, from left, are three of those artists – Brooke Borcherding, Karen Dedrickson, and Joanne Shellan. Tonight’s reception is scheduled until 8 pm.

More stops to come; see the full list of venues – including times, addresses, featured artists, plus restaurants/bars with food/drink specials – by going here.