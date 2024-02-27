FOLLOWUP: Why the Don Armeni dock-replacement project broke a promise

Before the long-delayed Don Armeni Boat Ramp dock-replacement project got started, Seattle Parks said repeatedly that one float would remain open throughout the work. As the photo above from Stewart L. shows, that isn’t currently the case. We asked Parks why, and when there’d be a usable dock again. Spokesperson Karen O’Connor replied, “We were working hard and had planned to keep one float open at all times during the work at Don Armeni, however, we ran into some unexpected conditions when driving the final piles for both the north and south floats. If all goes well and the weather cooperates, the project manager anticipates opening one dock/float this weekend/beginning of March.” The project is replacing the old dock structures and pilings with sturdier new ones, and increasing the “over-water coverage” by a third.