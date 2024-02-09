FOLLOWUP: Southwest Teen Life Center camera-replacement timeline

(WSB photo, January 27)

After the January 23 shooting death of 15-year-old Mobarak Adam at Southwest Teen Life Center/Pool, it came to light that the security-camera system at the center had long been inoperable. Seattle Parks told us on January 29 – six days after the shooting – that the camera would be replaced. No timeline, though. Today in his latest weekly newsletter, District 1 City Councilmember Rob Saka says Parks Superintendent AP Diaz has told him the replacement will be up no later than mid-March. Meantime, no update from SPD on the investigation. Also – today was also the day that Mobarak’s sister Leyla Adam had said another protest would be held, this time, at City Hall, but we got no word of a final plan and didn’t receive a reply to our inquiries. She did speak emotionally to the Seattle Public Schools Board this past Wednesday (this link should take you to that part of the meeting video, 51 minutes in), asking for specific school-security improvements.