VIDEO: Teen shooting victim’s family and schoolmates protest again. Next stop, City Hall

For the second time this week, relatives and schoolmates of 15-year-old Mobarak Adam gathered outside Chief Sealth International High School and marched to nearby Southwest Teen Life Center/Pool, where he died 10 days ago in a shooting that has been classified as a homicide. Police have not disclosed what they have learned so far about the circumstances of the shooting in a restroom at the center. Whatever happened, the protesters say, Mobarak is another young life lost to gun violence that needs to stop. Like Monday’s rally, this one had short, often emotional speeches. Mobarak’s brother remembered him as “the best brother anyone could have”:

Some of Mobarak’s friends spoke too:

Adults spoke as well, including a family representative:

Some like Chief Sealth assistant principal Hope Perry and Denny International Middle School principal Mary Ingraham reminded the students that they have a role in keeping each other safe:

Government reps were there too – including School Board member Gina Topp, who did not speak. From County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda‘s office, Chris Lampkin vowed to be “a partner” in the family and schoolmates’ quest for justice:

And Mobarak’s sister Leyla said they’re taking their demands and concerns directly to City Hall next.

She told the crowd about plans for a protest/rally at City Hall for next Friday (February 9th) – no time set yet. While City Councilmember Rob Saka was at Monday’s protest, he was not in view today, but he wrote about the situation in his weekly newsletter, sent this afternoon. He said of Monday’s rally, “Students presented some demands which I strongly support.” Specific to one of them, the lack of working cameras at Southwest Center, Saka wrote that he spoke with Parks Superintendent AP Diaz: “I was informed that the department is assessing the appropriate next steps for the cameras, which may include a replacement of or potential new system. It is very important to me that this be addressed with due haste.” And he wrote, “We all know well that there must be some more stringent laws to prevent gun violence.”