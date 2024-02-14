CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle HS diver Giovanni Slye to state, again

More congratulations for a local student headed into statewide competition – tomorrow marks the third consecutive year at state for West Seattle High School diver Giovanni Slye. Here’s the announcement:

West Seattle High School senior Giovanni Slye will be competing in the 3A Diving Championship this coming Thursday morning. The event will be held at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way. This is his third year in a row qualifying for the state-level competition.

Giovanni has been diving since age 9, including a recent opportunity to train in Mexico City with renowned coach Sera Pratt.

Swim and dive teammates, coaches, and school community are very proud of Giovanni. Special thanks to Coach Stephanie Hunt [in the photo above with Giovanni] for her dedication and commitment to her athletes. Best of luck to the two of them.

Go Wildcats!