CONGRATULATIONS! Signing Day for eight West Seattle High School athletes

Congratulations to eight West Seattle High School athletes who will continue their studies – and their sports – at college. The school held a National Signing Day ceremony for them today; athletic director Corey Sorenson sent photos. Here are the seniors and where they’re going:
From left:
Lucy Larson – Basketball, Seattle University
Caden Fahy – Baseball, University of Pennsylvania
Tristan Buehring – Baseball, Whitman College
Bobby Trigg – Baseball, Bellevue College
Miles Chandler – Baseball, Washington State University
Matthew Henning – Baseball, University of Washington
Simon Vance – Golf, Southwestern Oregon College
Bo Gionet – Football, Central Washington University
| 0 COMMENTS