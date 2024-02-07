CONGRATULATIONS! Signing Day for eight West Seattle High School athletes

Congratulations to eight West Seattle High School athletes who will continue their studies – and their sports – at college. The school held a National Signing Day ceremony for them today; athletic director Corey Sorenson sent photos. Here are the seniors and where they’re going:

From left:

Lucy Larson – Basketball, Seattle University

Caden Fahy – Baseball, University of Pennsylvania

Tristan Buehring – Baseball, Whitman College

Bobby Trigg – Baseball, Bellevue College

Miles Chandler – Baseball, Washington State University

Matthew Henning – Baseball, University of Washington

Simon Vance – Golf, Southwestern Oregon College

Bo Gionet – Football, Central Washington University