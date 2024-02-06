BIZNOTE: New Westwood Village gym finally opening

(WSB photo, January 8)

One month after those trucks brought in the equipment for Westwood Village‘s new gym a href=”https://www.fitness19wa.com/” rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>Fitness 19, it’s finally about to open. Thanks to Christopher for the tip that Fitness 19 has announced it’s opening its doors tomorrow (Wednesday, February 7, 8 am), after passing its SFD inspection. As we first reported one year ago, it’s opening in the three-years-empty 24 Hour Fitness space on the breezeway. According to its website, the fitness chain has locations in 12 states.