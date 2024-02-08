BIZNOTE: High Point Walgreens closed

Thanks for the tips. Multiple readers have asked why the High Point Walgreens is closed right now. We went there to check on the situation; the entrance is closed, no signage. One reader says someone there earlier told them the door was inoperable because of a burglary attempt, and that the store had been waiting for a repair crew; we haven’t been able to verify that – the door did not show obvious damage, and there’s no police calls to that address listed for last night or this morning. We’ll go back to check again in a few hours; if you see the store open sooner, please let us know (text to 206-293-6302 is optimal) – thank you!