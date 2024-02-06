BIZNOTE: Different kind of automotive merging

Thanks to Ian for the photo and tip. The former Service King at 4501 38th SW is getting new signage today – for Crash Champions. The two collision-damage-repair chains announced a merger a year and a half ago. Crash Champions’ 500+ locations now include more than 30 in this state, half of which are listed online as former Service King sites.

Separate from this, we noted in 2017 that the land holding this business and the auto-parts store next door had been sold to an Eastside investor for $4.4 million; we noticed today that the owner’s website shows a future mixed-use project for the site, though there’s nothing about it (yet) in the city permit system – we’ll follow up.