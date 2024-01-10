WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: 12 options

(Yellow-rumped Warbler, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s the daily preview, mostly from our West Seattle Event Calendar:

DINE AT CIRCA, HELP STUDENTS: The West Seattle High School Class of 2026 is benefiting from a share of proceeds during a “dine-in day” today at Circa in The Admiral District (2605 California SW), open now through 9 pm.

TODDLER READING TIME: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

DOWNSIZING OR MOVING? 1 pm workshop at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon) – free but RSVP required.

MIDWEEK SOUND BATH: 1 pm, presented by Inner Alchemy at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $35.

CHOOSING A FINANCIAL CAREGIVER: 3 pm workshop at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon) – free but RSVP required.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Repair it instead of replacing it! Weekly event, 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

FREE GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for the weekly free group run, 6:15 pm.

TRIVIA x 5: Five places to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … 7 pm trivia at Burger Planet (9614 14th SW, White Center) … Quiz Night starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

BASKETBALL: One varsity home game tonight, at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle), the girls play Ingraham at 7:30 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

