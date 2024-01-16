WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Rain returns, maybe icy

Thanks to the texter who sent that photo of icy Seola Pond, perhaps one of the last such scenes we’ll see until and unless extra-cold weather returns. Tonight, rain is back, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 1 am because it might be icy for a while before changing to just plain rain.

(Photo by Gill Loring – Seattle Public Utilities crew on 21st SW just south of SW 98th today)

Emergency crews were still busy throughout the day dealing with pipe problems (such as the trouble that had Madison Middle School in online learning today, though in-person classes are expected to resume tomorrow). This afternoon’s high was 36, this morning’s low 26 (both 12 degrees cooler than what the National Weather Service describes as “normal.” Tomorrow’s forecast says we might reach the low 40s and are expected to stay above freezing overnight!