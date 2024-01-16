WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Madison Middle School going remote today because of pipe break

Just in – Madison Middle School‘s principal has messaged families to announce that the school is going remote today because of a pipe problem. Here’s the message parents forwarded to us:

Overnight, a pipe burst in our building. Fortunately, the district facilities team is working to clean up the water and fix the pipe.

Because of this work, we will transition to remote learning today, January 16, with students at home engaged in remote learning.

Your student should have brought home their device last week. Please have your student sign in to their school accounts to look for updates and resources from their teacher or school staff.

Student Meals: families may pick up a sack meal at the school today from 10 a.m. until noon.

I will follow up with families as more information becomes available.