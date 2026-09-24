Peace Pole dedication, sold-out Taste of West Seattle, more on our West Seattle Thursday list

(Harbor seal, photographed with long lens by Steve Bender)

Yet another busy list of what’s happening around West Seattle in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more – THANK YOU to everyone who sends events for us to share!):

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: 10 am-3 pm, plant sales featuring and supporting students’ work. North end of SSC campus (6000 16th SW).

TODDLER STORY TIME: 10:30 am at Southwest Library (9030 35th SW).

HEALTH AND WHOLENESS EXPO: Noon-3 pm at The Kenney (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW), community welcome.

PEACE POLE DEDICATION AT SSC: The newest Rotary Club of West Seattle installation of a Peace Pole is at South Seattle College, and you are invited to the dedication at 1 pm – our calendar listing explains the location on campus. (6000 16th SW)

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: From newbie to pro, all levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today. (Even if you just want to know so you can be there to listen!)

NEW BEGINNER CLOGGING CLASS: Learn to clog! Join the class today, 1:30-2:30 pm at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds).

WEST SEATTLE SOCIAL HOUR: Want to meet people – in person? Camp West (4539 California SW) is hosting a weekly “social hour” where you can drop in (21+) and do that! 4 pm.

DROP-IN CHESS: The regular High Point Library Thursday event is happening today – people under 18 can drop in 4-5:30 pm to play. (3411 SW Raymond)

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two Thursday night events at HPCS – this week and every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) hosts a food truck. Tonight it’s Spice on Curve.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 5-8 pm for your tool-borrowing needs. (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center)

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), for wine by the glass or bottle.

TASTE OF WEST SEATTLE, SOLD OUT! The food festival benefiting the West Seattle Food Bank is sold out so this is just a reminder if you have tickets, tonight’s the night, starting with 5:30 pm VIP entry, at The Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California SW).

BOOK LAUNCH: Suzanne Crawford O’Brien‘s “Climate Anxiety and Spiritual Resilience” will be celebrated with a launch party at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW), 6 pm – our calendar listing has the RSVP link to check if room remains.

POSTCARDING PARTY: 6-8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW), gathering to fill out postcards to encourage recipients to vote.

GRIEF IS CRAFTY: Monthly craft circle for those experiencing grief, 6 pm. (5446 California SW)

TALKING ABOUT REPARATIONS: Eight-week discussion series begins, presented by Admiral Church, held online via Zoom, 6 pm, info in our calendar listing.

POKEMON LEAGUE: 6 pm Thursdays at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW, upstairs) – BYO console.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm, community run starting from Good Society (California SW and SW Lander).

DUSTY THURSDAYS AT TIM’S: 6-9 pm, The Dusty 45s preceded by Tom Bennett and The Rolling Blackouts, all ages, no cover, donations accepted for the musicians. (16th SW and SW 98th, White Center)

MORBIDLY CURIOUS BOOK CLUB: The club celebrates its second anniversary at tonight’s 7 pm meeting, Jet City Labs/Revelry Room (4547 California SW), as noted in our feature story earlier this week.

TRIVIA & PINBALL AT ADMIRAL PUB: 7 pm trivia and pinball tournament at Admiral Pub. (2306 California SW)

‘THE CHINESE LADY’ AT ARTSWEST: 7:30 pm, second week begins for “The Chinese Lady” at ArtsWest (4711 California SW) – info including ticket link is in our calendar listing.

AT REVELRY ROOM: Tonight, DJ Depeche Mike at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), starting at 8 pm.

KARAOKE AT MAX’S TRIANGLE PUB: 9 pm to closing time, your chance to sing! (9454 Delridge Way SW)

Working on an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily highlight list? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!