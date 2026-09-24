TRANSIT, WEATHER, TRAFFIC: Thursday notes

6:00 AM: Good morning. It’s Thursday, September 24, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Cloudy, chance of rain tonight, high in the low 60s. Sunrise will be at 6:59 am today, while sunset will be at 7:02 pm.

(Fall’s first sunrise on Wednesday, photographed by Jen A)

CLOSURE REMINDER

This weekend, SDOT is scheduled to close the West Seattle low bridge to drivers, early Saturday until early Monday.

TRANSIT TODAY

Washington State Ferries – The Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the three-boat schedule (until Monday, October 5, when it goes to two boats for a month). Check the alert page for any late-breaking changes.

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule today – any reroute/stop advisories will be here.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular summer schedule, with later night runs Fridays and Saturdays for just under two more weeks.

BRIDGE TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Here are four bridge views from the SDOT map:

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!