HAPPENING NOW: First-ever West Seattle Music Scavenger Hunt!

A brand-new West Seattle scavenger hunt has begun – and you’re invited to join as soon as you see this! It’s all about music, as the announcement explains:

The Westside Music Social Club (WMSC), an all-volunteer community organization, has launched its first-ever West Seattle Music Scavenger HuntF, a self-guided, neighborhood-wide adventure running (now) through Monday, October 5, 2026. The hunt wraps up with a 21+ community afterparty and prize drawing on Wednesday, October 7, at Revelry Room.

The hunt is WMSC’s way of kicking off fall by putting neighbors directly in front of the small businesses that give West Seattle its music scene, sending players through record shops, music schools, venues, and neighborhood landmarks, guided by custom music-themed riddles and hidden QR code checkpoints. The hunt is open to everyone and all-ages as venues allow, with no musical experience needed; only the afterparty is 21+.

How It Works:

Sign up and get the first clue: After signing up on Heylo, players receive Clue #1 by direct message.

Hunt the trail: Players solve custom music riddles to find QR code checkpoints across the neighborhood. Each scan logs their progress and shares a bit of local music trivia.

Perks along the way: A participating music stop is offering a special discount to hunters.

Grand Prize Raffle: Players who complete every stop are entered to win. Three winners, each taking home a swag bag and a gift card, will be drawn at the afterparty, which will also feature live surprises.

“Our goal is simple: bring neighbors together, amplify local businesses, and get everyone listening to more music,” said Adriana Castro, President of the Westside Music Social Club. “We’re a volunteer-run, community-first organization, and everything we do is a safe space for anyone who wants to make or share music, from watchers to shredders. Whether you’re a lifelong musician or just love going to local live shows, this hunt is a fun way to support our favorite neighborhood spots.”

Event Details:

When: Hunt runs September 22 – October 5, 2026. Afterparty is Wednesday, October 7, 2026 (21+).

Where: Music spots and landmarks across West Seattle. Afterparty at Revelry Room.

Cost: $10 per player

Who can play: Anyone! Accessible and all-ages as venues allow. The afterparty is 21+.

Sign up: Register on Heylo.