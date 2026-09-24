West Seattle High School students back from Metro League Sportsmanship Summit

High-school sports aren’t just about what happens on the field, court,track, etc. The report and photos were sent by West Seattle High School athletic director Corey Sorenson:

Congratulations to Eden O’Donnell, Charlee Cummings, Izzy Waite, Mason Jones, Justice Nguyen, and Wes Stahl on representing West Seattle High School at the 2026 Fall Metro League Sportsmanship Summit!

The Metro League brings together schools with unique histories, traditions, and athletic communities. The Sportsmanship Summit provides student-athletes from across the league with an opportunity to connect, learn from one another, and discuss how we can continue to make our schools, athletic contests, and league communities positive and welcoming places for everyone.

We are proud of these students for representing West Seattle High School and helping promote the values of sportsmanship, respect, and community.