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WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Sound Transit now has a place to check for field-work notices

September 22, 2026 11:58 am
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 |   Sound Transit | West Seattle news

(Photo sent by Eddie in early September)

After many months in which a sign like that one might have been your primary clue that Sound Transit is (or would be) doing field work leading up to West Seattle light-rail construction – soil sampling and other types of testing – there’s a new place to check. We’ve been asking ST for a while if there’s a page to check online for notices, and we just got this update from ST spokesperson Amy Enbysk: “Our fieldwork page is now live: westseattlelink.infocommunity.org/fieldwork-updates.html#fieldwork-activities! This page provides the latest information on current and upcoming fieldwork that will inform the design and construction of the West Seattle Link Extension project.”

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