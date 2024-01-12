WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Notes as we head into a very cold night

Off we go into a frosty night. David Hutchinson‘s photo, above, shows freezing mist above Elliott Bay, as seen from Alki. This is forecast to be a dry but extremely cold night – low in the teens, wind chill as low as single digits. Also from Alki, another idea for keeping hummingbirds fed, as previously discussed:

Lance writes, “Using a lava lamp base and placing the hummingbird feeder on top to keep from freezing. Works great, even on windy Alki right now.” Meantime, SDOT crews continue treating the roads.

We photographed that plow-equipped truck on Thursday. We also learned from a reader that just in case of trouble, SDOT had crews staying at West Seattle’s only motel, The Grove, last night. We asked about that, and here’s how spokesperson Mariam Ali explained: “To facilitate seamless and safe operations, we have secured hotel accommodations for our crews throughout Seattle. Given that a majority of our team resides outside the city limits, this step is crucial in enabling them to reach their job sites promptly and safely. Our crews often work extended hours and face demanding schedules, and it is paramount to us that they have access to a nearby resting place.” SDOT has more than 100 people assigned to about 50 vehicles, including plows, de-icing trucks, and salt spreaders. You can find links to SDOT’s winter-weather maps here.