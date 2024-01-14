West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Not thawed yet

January 14, 2024
We did get into the 30s today – but the temperature’s below freezing again already, and that’s still causing trouble. Thanks to the readers who’ve reported weather-related problems – for example, the sign up on the door at Spud Fish and Chips on Alki, closed because of broken pipes. We’ve also heard from a reader who reports:

We live on 35th between Brandon and Findlay. There seems to be some kind of water leak nearer Findlay that is running down the street and is now just a sheet of ice.

We pointed them to Seattle Public Utilities (206-386-1800). More weather notes to come.

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Not thawed yet"

  • Stoobie January 14, 2024 (6:01 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you for the important updates. Much appreciated.

