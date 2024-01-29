WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: 10 options, plus sunrise scenes

(Photo by Kent Rhodes)

Thanks to everyone who sent photos of the vivid sunrise that began what is forecast to be a warm-for-winter day. Here’s what’s on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BABY STORY TIME: Noon at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: 2 pm at City Hall, the weekly meeting in which councilmembers talk about their plans for the week ahead. Here’s the agenda. Watch live via Seattle Channel.

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: 3-9 pm at West Wings (2329 California SW), a portion of the proceeds go to support West Seattle High School boys’ basketball.

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, Monday brings “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Open D&D starts at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), all welcome, first-time players too. $5.

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MEDITATION ON ALKI: The Alki Dharma Community invites you to Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) for meditation. 7 pm.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA! Three options tonight – 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander); 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Live music with The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

KARAOKE: 9 pm, Monday night karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

