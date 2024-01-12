WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Volunteer cleanup group’s work van stolen

That’s the work van used by A Cleaner Alki, the volunteer group founded by Erik Bell, who’s organized cleanups far beyond Alki – all over the peninsula. Erik emailed us today with a different kind of request – asking you to be on the lookout for the van, which somebody stole early this morning:

2006 Chevy 1500 Work Van Stolen 1/12/24 around 6 am from Admiral area White with some peeling paint around front window and door jam. Black bumpers, grille, rear light surround and door handles. No side windows, clear glass in the back doors and cab. Has a gray metal bulkhead behind the cab with circular cutouts. Kind of nondescript otherwise, no exterior graphics. Used for community cleanups and full of EGO brand tools and other gear. Paper plates A6652308

If you see it, call 911.