WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Did you see this hit-and-run?

A hit-and-run driver injured Megan‘s son at California/Charlestown tonight, and she’s wondering if there are any witnesses out there: “Someone ran a red light in front of Meeples and hit my son. 6:30 pm Jan 8th … if anyone saw anything, please let us know!!!” We asked if there’s any description, and how he’s doing (the dispatch had described the injuries as “minor”): “I just heard it was a dark vehicle. They hit him hard enough that he flew on to the hood, then the road, so the driver definitely knew that they had hit someone. He’s very shook up and upset with road rash etc.” The SPD case # is 24-007129.