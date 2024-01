1:17 AM: SFD and SPD are at 26th/Barton to investigate what dispatch said was a stabbing called in by King County Sheriff’s Deputies – a 30-year-old man with an upper-arm stab wound.

1:14 AM: The victim is reported to be aboard a C-Line bus, though we don’t know if the stabbing happened on the bus. The attacker was first reported to be at a bus shelter but hasn’t been found so far; he was last reported walking eastbound. The victim’s injuries are described as not life-threatening.