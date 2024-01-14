WEEK AHEAD: Got questions for Washington State Ferries?

(Ferry passing Alki Point last Monday, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Wednesday afternoon and Thursday evening (January 17-18), Washington State Ferries will host two online sessions of its next systemwide community meeting. WSF says they’ll “focus on systemwide topics like route service, ferry system electrification, and the latest from recruitment and workforce development (as well as) answering questions from participants.” The Wednesday meeting starts at 12:30 pm, the Thursday meeting at 6 pm, and registration links for both are on this WSF webpage. That’s also where you’ll find a link to send question(s) in advance. (If you’re interested in preparatory reading, the newest WSF “contingency plan” has plenty of it.)