The list for your West Seattle Friday

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here are Friday afternoon/evening highlights:

SOUTHWEST POOL REOPENS: As noted here. (2801 SW Thistle)

SCRABBLE CLUB: Play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café inside the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room/wine bar open – wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

GRAND REOPENING: As previewed here last night, Fitness Together West Seattle (upstairs at 4546 California SW; WSB sponsor) is celebrating its expansion and inviting you in for a look tonight, 5:45 pm.

TEA-ROOM POTLUCK: You’re invited to the Friday Feast at My Necessitea (3237 California SW), 6:30 pm: “Potluck for singles, loners, and introverts.” Bring a dish to share.

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P: West Side Music Academy student showcase at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm, all ages, no cover.

SHOWCASE AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: 7 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), Queen Chimera, Scorn Dog, Ugly Bunch. $10.

FULL MOON SOUND BATH: 7:30 pm, presented by Inner Alchemy at Move2Center, $35. (3618 SW Alaska)

DJ NIGHT AT REVELRY ROOM: Music 9 pm-1 am on Fridays! (4547 California SW)

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!