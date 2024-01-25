Southwest Pool closed again today

Two days after a 14-year-old boy died of a gunshot wound in a restroom at Southwest Pool/Teen Life Center, the facility is closed again today, according to this announcement we received:

Southwest Pool will be closed (again today, Thursday, January 25). The plan is to open for Friday, January 26, for Adult Swim 12-2:30 pm and the HS Swim Meet 3:00-6:00 pm. Lesson participants will be issued a credit for the missed class. Following the tragic incident at SW Pool, the Department is allowing staff some time to recover and a chance to heal.

As for the investigation itself, police have yet to provide any updates. Southwest Precinct representatives at last night’s HPAC meeting reiterated that they couldn’t comment while the investigation continues.