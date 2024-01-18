ROAD-WORK ALERT: SDOT says Roxbury/Olson project restarting

Announced tonight by SDOT, the Roxbury/Olson crossing-improvement project is restarting and will continue into spring – here’s what they want you to know:

Construction of safety improvements for people walking or rolling at the SW Roxbury St and Olson Pl SW intersection began in May of 2023 and we are set to begin the second and final phase of construction.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN THE COMING MONTHS

Construction work will resume as early as this week

-Work hours are 7 AM to 4 PM, Monday through Friday

-East leg of SW Roxbury St will remain closed for equipment staging and safety area and is local access only

-Work includes installation of new traffic signal poles and wiring, pedestrian signals, and work on sidewalk and road panels

-Painting permanent street markings

-New security guardrail on the northeast corner of the intersection

-Expect noise from equipment backup beeping and engine sounds

This project is expected to be finalized as early as May 2024. The work during this first phase included:

-Shifting the crosswalks across SW Roxbury St so they’re better aligned

-New curb bulbs that extend the sidewalk corners for people walking on the south side of the intersection

-Construction of curb ramps for improved ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessibility

-Temporary crosswalks and stop bars

-Temporary barrier at the northeast corner until a permanent guardrail is installed

-Temporary push button pedestrian crossing at the east leg of SW Roxbury St