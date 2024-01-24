Remembering Patricia (Patti) Schaefer Newman, 1957-2024

The family of Patti Schaefer Newman is sharing this remembrance with her community:

Patricia (Patti) Schaefer Newman, 66, of Seattle, died of a brain tumor on 1/16/24.

She was born in Seattle in 1957 to Marilyn and Bob Schaefer. Patti attended Central Washington University, earning her degree in teaching. Patti had many jobs, but most will remember her for her creative passions, such as baking and weaving. She was a proud graduate of West Seattle High School, class of 1975.

Patti leaves behind her children, Maclean and Lilli. She is survived by her siblings Diana, Scott, and Judy.

In lieu of flowers, please spend time exploring your creative passions in memory of Patti.

She can be seen in the 1975 reunion photo, second down, second row from the top, 4 over from the left: