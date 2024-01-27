FOLLOWUP: Memorial, community messages of support after student’s death

(WSB photo)

Four days after 15-year-old Mobarak Adam died of a gunshot wound at Southwest Pool/Teen Life Center, no further information has emerged about the circumstances. But messages of community support abound outside the center, and the PTSA at <strong>Chief Sealth International High School – where he was a student – has a message too:

(Photo courtesy CSIHS PTSA)

As you may have heard, our community suffered an unimaginable loss when a Chief Sealth student, who was also a former Denny student, tragically lost his life near campus. The school teachers and staff, students, and entire extended Chief Sealth and Denny community are still reeling from this event, and have deeply appreciated the support from West Seattle and beyond.

Some kind folks hung signs on the football field fence across from the school to share their love and encouragement, and it has made a real impact in helping us to feel both empathy for our grief and love for our student during this truly difficult time. Students, friends, and family have also started a memorial in front of the community center.

If additional members of the community are moved to do so, we’d like to invite you to hang signs, notes, or other remembrances on the fence across from the school. Every word and gesture helps our students, faculty, staff, and parents feel supported, and the fence is something we see every day.

On Friday, Chief Sealth Principal Morales sent an update to all Chief Sealth families emphasizing help being made available within the school and throughout the community. You can learn more here.

Thank you again to everyone who has reached out. Our hearts go out to our student’s family and friends as we all work together to grieve and heal. He was so loved, and will be forever missed.

– Chief Sealth International High School PTSA