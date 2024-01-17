West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Unfounded report of ‘car in water’ off Alki Avenue brings briefly big response

January 17, 2024 7:00 pm
7 PM: Seattle Fire has a water-rescue response in the 2700 block of Alki Avenue SW for a report of a car in the water. Updates to come.

7:04 PM: This may be unfounded – police are reporting “it’s people swimming in the water …four people swimming with a light and a little red buoy.” Responders are doublechecking to be sure.

7:07 PM: They’ve confirmed, it’s just swimmers “who swim every night.” Most of the responders are being cancelled.

7:10 PM: They’ve scanned the area with an infrared camera and are certain this is unfounded – no one’s in distress, no car.

3 Replies to "UPDATE: Unfounded report of 'car in water' off Alki Avenue brings briefly big response"

  • West Seattle Mad Sci Guy January 17, 2024 (7:06 pm)
    And here I am not even wanting to walk outside for long. Bold swim!

  • Anthony January 17, 2024 (7:14 pm)
    It was 2 swimmers that had red lights attached to them. When they were close enough, it looked like tail lights in the water. All rescue teams are leaving the scene

  • alki_2008 January 17, 2024 (7:19 pm)
    Emergency vehicles were in front of Duke’s restaurant (2500 block). It would’ve been quite a feat for a car to get into the water there, considering how much sand they would’ve had to traverse to reach the water.

