UPDATE: Unfounded report of ‘car in water’ off Alki Avenue brings briefly big response

7 PM: Seattle Fire has a water-rescue response in the 2700 block of Alki Avenue SW for a report of a car in the water. Updates to come.

7:04 PM: This may be unfounded – police are reporting “it’s people swimming in the water …four people swimming with a light and a little red buoy.” Responders are doublechecking to be sure.

7:07 PM: They’ve confirmed, it’s just swimmers “who swim every night.” Most of the responders are being cancelled.

7:10 PM: They’ve scanned the area with an infrared camera and are certain this is unfounded – no one’s in distress, no car.