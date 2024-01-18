BIZNOTE: Sebastiano’s uncorking soon at ‘Hinds Junction’

“That’s all I drink, so that’s all I sell.”

That’s how Sebastiano Tecchio summarizes his plan to open a natural-wine shop/bar at 3278 California SW.

It’s where he managed Molly’s Bottle Shop for more than two years. Molly’s closed recently, and Sebastiano’s is taking over the space.

The proprietor explains that “natural wine” – not necessarily organic – is a way of describing both the way the grapes are grown and the wine is produced, without chemicals/additives. Sebastiano says only one percent of wines are “natural,” but that’s still a wide enough selection that he’ll be able to offer a variety of types – frequently changing, because they’re generally small producers whose offerings are in flux.

He was a wine importer in New York for more than decades, and ran a gallery there for a while too – along with working as a fine-art photographer – so he plans to be part of the West Seattle Art Walk. Sebastiano also sees that as a way of showing support for a community that has embraced him already: “What I love about this place is the community that formed here – I’ve made so many friends.”

Some are helping build the bar, in fact. (Other changes to the space will include transforming its little loft into an office area.)

He’s hoping to be able to open in about a month, in the area that’s grown into so much of a mini-business district, he says it ought to be nicknamed “Hinds Junction” (after the nearest crossstreet). Once Sebastiano’s is open, hours are likely to be Wednesdays-Thursdays 2-8 pm, Fridays-Saturdays 3-9 pm, Sundays noon-6, closed Mondays and Tuesdays.