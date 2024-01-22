22 possibilities for your West Seattle Saturday!

(Seals at sunset Friday off Fauntleroy – photo by Pia VanHanen)

Here are your options for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar.

FREE! GROUP RUN: Start your Saturday with this weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW) group run! All levels welcome. Meet at the shop by 8 am.

DAY SIT WITH PUGET SOUND ZEN CENTER: Daylong retreat at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 8:30 am-5:30 pm – details in our calendar listing.

FREE! HEAVILY MEDITATED: Arrive by 8:50 am for community meditation at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska). Free event but registration required.

BAGEL POP-UP: 10 am-1 pm at Peel & Press (6503 California SW) in Morgan Junction, Rachel’s Bagels is popping up.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Scheduled to be open today:

We are open 10 am-2 pm on Fridays and Saturdays! We have all your indoor plant needs, with pots, advice and more! Plus, any last-minute winter outside plants you might need. The Garden Center at South Seattle College provides Landscape Horticulture students the opportunity to increase their knowledge of plants while gaining real-world retail experience. Plants available for sale are selected, propagated, grown and presented by students. Additional plants are brought in from local growers. Proceeds benefit Landscape Horticulture Program projects.The selection includes perennials, ground covers, shrubs, some annual edibles and flowers, as well as indoor plants. The Garden Center is located in the North Parking Lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th Ave SW)

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

DOG MEET-AND-GREET: Catch Forgotten Dogs Rescue at Mud Bay in Admiral (2611 California SW), 11 am-2 pm.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

FREE POP-UP IRISH-DANCE CLASS: Noon for kids 5-12, 1 pm for teens/adults, at West Seattle Health Club (2629 SW Andover) – call 206-556-3280 to see if there’s room!

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is back open, noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room/wine bar open 1-6 pm, north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

BASKETBALL: Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle) has home games today – both vs. Cleveland – girls at 4:30 pm, boys at 6 pm.

INTIMATE CONCERT SERIES: Music at Alki Arts (6030 California SW; WSB sponsor), 6 pm – tonight, Levi Hilliard. $20 suggested donation (goes directly to musician).

LIVE AT EASY STREET: Acoustic set with Slaughter Beach, Dog, 6:30 pm. (4559 California SW)

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: 7 pm, Roo Forrest & Friends at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all ages, no cover.

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Folk-driven music with Wiseacre, Sheyenne Leonard at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm, $10.

BEATS: Saturday night DJ at Revelry Room – 9 pm, tonight it’s DJ Sessions. (4547 California SW, alley side)

OUT AT THE BOX: 9:30 pm drag show at Box Bar (5401 California SW), hosted by Jolene Granby; no cover, 21+.

KARAOKE: Saturday night, sing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm.

