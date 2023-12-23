West Seattle, Washington

WHALES: Southern Resident orcas off West Seattle

December 23, 2023 11:26 am
 |   West Seattle news | Whales

Orcas from J-Pod are off West Seattle, per text from Kersti Muul – southbound off Alki Point as of about 15 minutes ago. Let us know if you see them!

4 Replies to "WHALES: Southern Resident orcas off West Seattle"

  • Whale Watcher December 23, 2023 (11:43 am)
    Any updates? I’m down by Lincoln Park and Haven’t seen them yet as of 11:45am

  • Kersti Muul December 23, 2023 (11:49 am)
    Have flipped NB 1145

  • Donna, The Whale Trail December 23, 2023 (11:52 am)
    Per Orca Network the orcas flipped and are now northbound, nearing Magnolia. 

