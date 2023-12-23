WHALES: Southern Resident orcas off West Seattle

Orcas from J-Pod are off West Seattle, per text from Kersti Muul – southbound off Alki Point as of about 15 minutes ago. Let us know if you see them!
Any updates? I’m down by Lincoln Park and Haven’t seen them yet as of 11:45am
Have flipped NB 1145
You’re killing me, Smalls. :)
Per Orca Network the orcas flipped and are now northbound, nearing Magnolia.
