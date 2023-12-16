WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 26 notes!

(Friday night’s sunset – now a bit later every day! – photographed by Brian Michel)

Welcome to Saturday! Here’s what’s happening in West Seattle – first, the holiday-related lineup, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

C & P HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR: 8 am-2 pm, shop local at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) with local makers there to show and sell their creations.

DUWAMISH LONGHOUSE NATIVE ART MARKET: Missed the one after Thanksgiving? Here’s another chance to see and buy the creations of Native artists, 10 am-5:30 pm each day at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse (4705 W. Marginal Way SW).

SANTA AT MY THREE LITTLE BIRDS: At 4736 California SW in The Junction:

Santa is making his annual visit to Three Little Birds: 10 am-1 pm. Families can sign in and then will be called when their turn comes. They CAN take their own photos, or have us take them as well, tell Santa what their Christmas wish is, and then get a treat to go. The cost is $5 per family.

ART UNWRAPPED!: Noon-5 pm at Jet City Labs (4547 California SW), “artist community meetup and pop-up market.”

ALEX BAIRD AT THRIFTWAY: Live holiday music at West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor) with Alex Baird, noon-3 pm.

MARKET AND ANNIVERSARY: From Allison at Cascadia Wicks, one of the vendors: 1-5 pm market – with Santa at 4 pm – at Future Primitive’s White Center location, where FP is celebrating its 5th anniversary. Cascadia Wicks will be donating 10% of candle sales to White Center Food Bank. (9832 14th SW)

SEATTLE METROPOLITAN SINGERS: “A Ceremony of Winter Carols,” 3 pm, St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW).

SANTA PUB CRAWL: Wear your Santa suit and join neighbors roaming between Junction bars and pubs. 5 pm-11 pm (locations here). Raising money for Furry Faces Foundation.

SANTA AT MENASHE FAMILY LIGHTS: St. Nick is scheduled to appear at West Seattle’s favorite Christmas-lights display (5605 Beach Drive SW) with two of his reindeer, 5-9 pm – hot cocoa will be served; and donations will b collected:

Donation Collections for WestSide Baby and West Seattle Food Bank. Donation bins will be set up at the Menashe home 5 – 9 pm. Most needed items for WestSide Baby: winter coats, hats and gloves, pajamas, rain books, blankets, books and toys, Pull Ups (sizes 2T – 5T) and diapers (sizes 3 – 6). Most needed items for the West Seattle Food Bank: non-perishable food (not opened, in good condition), shelf stable milk, healthy snacks, low-sodium and no-sugar foods, and pet food and kitty litter for their Pet Pantry.

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show starts at 5 pm on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, times and admission prices vary. Tickets and info here.

FESTIVAL OF TREES: At Fauntleroy UCC Fellowship Hall (9140 California SW): “Come see artistically decorated trees in a variety of themes. Bring non-perishable food items to ‘vote’ for your favorites.” 6-7 pm.

FAUNTLEROY CHURCH CONCERT: Come for the trees, then stay for the Christmas concert at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), 7 pm.

‘IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE’: The radio-play edition of Twelfth Night Productions‘ beloved show continues at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), 7:30 pm – ticket info and other details on the Brown Paper Tickets website.

‘SNOWED IN’ SOLD OUT: ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) presents its holiday production, described as a “a journey of song, dance, friendship, family, and the true meaning of the holidays.” 7:30 pm. No tickets available online – but you can doublecheck with the box office.

COOKIE’S FESTIVE MIRACLES: Holiday drag show at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 9 pm. 21+.

OUT AT THE BOX HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR: Holiday drag show at Box Bar (5401 California SW), 9:30 pm. 21+. Plus: “Box Bar will also be making $5 vegan Jell-O shots, with proceeds being donated to West Seattle Food Bank.”

*************Here are the non-holiday happenings, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE GROUP RUN: Start your Saturday with this weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW) group run! All levels welcome. Meet at the shop by 8 am.

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Arrive by 8:50 am for community meditation at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska). Free event.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

CELEBRATION OF LIFE FOR CHAS REDMOND: The longtime community advocate will be celebrated 1-4 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon). RSVP here. At 2 pm, when a short program begins, a live stream is planned for those who can’t be there in person – here’s the link.

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Try the fall-release red wines!

BURGERS & BEATS: Saturday night food and music at Revelry Room – burgers start at 6, DJs at 9. (4547 California SW, alley side)

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

‘GREAT NIGHT’: Saturday night program for young adults 18+ to hang out 7 pm-midnight, at Southwest Teen Life Center (2801 SW Thistle).

