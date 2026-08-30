TEACHER TALKS: Union says district ‘walked away’ Saturday night

“SPS walked away from the table tonight.” So begins an update posted by the Seattle Education Association, saying contract talks have broken down with three days left until the scheduled start of classes at Seattle Public Schools. The two sides have been talking since June; the union says special-education staffing is a huge sticking point. As for why, the union has praised this unofficial website purporting to detail what the district has proposed; the district, meantime, has posted its own summary, date-stamped Saturday, here, addressing other issues too. That same page on the district website also promises daily media briefings starting Monday.