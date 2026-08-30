WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 20 options!

(Osprey and prey, photographed by Rainer Klett)

Here’s what to know for August’s final Sunday – a relatively short list for today/tonight, mostly regular weekly or monthly events from our West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE RUNNING CLUB: 8:30 am, meet at Alki Statue of Liberty (61st/Alki) to run with friends old and new.

SUNDAY FUNDAY RUNDAY: The Westies Run Club is running from The Junction today – meet at 9 am at Dough Joy Donuts (4310 SW Oregon).

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: In The Junction, weekly Sunday morning games are happening at The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Now in late-summer produce-and-products season, open for shopping and eating, 10 am-2 pm, California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska.

MASTER GARDENERS CLINIC: Also in The Junction – one of this season’s last few chances to get your gardening questions answered at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market, 10 am-2 pm.

FREE NIA CLASS: Begins at 10:15 am; first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

LIBRARY CLOSURE: Today starts the fourth week of the West Seattle (Admiral) Library‘s three-month closure for HVAC work. For alternatives, see all other locations and their days/hours here.

SPRAYPARK SEASON: Daily splashing through Labor Day, whatever the weather, at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open today! Need a tool but don’t need/want to, or can’t, buy it? Look for it at, and borrow it from, the West Seattle Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESIST: 11:30 am-1:30 pm, weekly action in The Junction.

COLMAN POOL: Noon-7 pm, daily public sessions at the outdoor pool on the shore at Lincoln Park – see the schedule here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WADING POOL: Forecast is for a mostly cloudy day and sub-70 high, so the still-operating city-run wading pools might not be open today – if it is, it’s noon-7 pm at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) and you can check the hotline after 9 am, 206-684-7796.

FOR YOU, FOR ME, FOR US: Third day of this performance at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW) is geared toward youth, 1 pm, details (including ticket info) in our calendar listing.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL CLOTHING SWAP: 2-5 pm at Hoste (2332 California SW), explained in our calendar listing.

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: You’re welcome Sunday afternoons (among other times) at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) – open 2-5 pm today, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

CLASSIC NOVELS (AND MOVIES) BOOK CLUB: Monthly gathering at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW), 2:30 pm to get your beverage and chat, 3 pm discussion of this month’s title, “The Good Earth.” (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

FREE COMMUNITY MEAL: All welcome, 5:30 pm at Bethany West Seattle (8600 9th SW).

BLACK TEA AT REVELRY ROOM: 7 pm-midnight, nighttime tea service with host Jack Sanders, info and RSVP here. (4547 California SW)

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: Trivia starts at 7:30 pm – free to play, with prizes. (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm jazz with the D-Lux Jazz Trio at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

Organizing, or assisting with, an event that should be on the WSB community Event Calendar – whether one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!